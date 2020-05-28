With the announcement that HBO Max will complete and release the version originally intended for the DC team of heroes, but only recently did fans find that the Arrowverse somehow helped make ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ happen.

Some fans believe that this version of Snyder will surpass the theatrical version and therefore they think that this version “will count” in regards to the continuity of the films, that is to say that it is accepted as the canon that is accepted in the future for some consequences. in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

‘Justice League’ has had relatively little direct impact on the films that have followed, both ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Shazam! ‘They referred to the events of the film, but neither went into detail.

If, for some reason, someone decided they wanted to accept this version of the film as canon, it could be possible, in large part, thanks to the crossover from ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’.

During the television event references to DC productions could be noticed, either on television or in moviesThe most notorious was when Barry Allen from Ezra Miller arrived, who met with the Grant Gustin version and had a brief conversation in which, among other things, the Arrowverse character gave him the idea of ​​the name Flash, something that happened in ‘Justice League’.

It is there where the Arrowverse may have helped ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ take place, as it offers the possibility that this interdimensional journey will result in a small change in the continuity of the DCEU.

At the end of ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’, the multiverse was realigned, with the main Arrowverse productions on Earth-Prime, but the rest still exist with a few minor changes.

That doesn’t mean that CW shows have a big impact on DC’s film strategy, or that you had to see the crossover to understand it.

Instead, it would be a fun, clever, and disposable reference that would give them an easy “way out” for any changes ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ might introduce, while also rewarding the fans who made this happen.