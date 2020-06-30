August 23 will be a key date for Fernando Alonso. All because he will compete for the second time in the Indianapolis 500, looking for the long-awaited triple crown of motorsport. Meanwhile today the decoration that your car will have for such a great event was unveiled.

“I am very happy to finally see the car with which I will compete in the Indy 500. We had to wait longer than usual to show the design, but this means that the engines will start soon in Indianapolis,” said the Spanish driver.

Meanwhile, Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing commented: “The car looks impressive and I can’t wait to see it in August in Fernando’s hands.”

Alonso changed the traditional McLaren papaya color for white

Finally Sam Schmidt, co-owner of Arrows McLaren SP, said: “In 2017, Fernando showed that he could not only compete in the race but also could fight for victory, said Sam Smith, co-owner of the team. The decor is great. It represents the Ruoff Mortage colors and also maintains the Arrows McLaren design. It is unlike any other seen and that will make it easy for fans to identify. “

The Ruoff Mortage brand was the main sponsor of Takuma Sato in 2017, when the Japanese achieved victory in the Indy 500. Precisely that year was the first attempt by Fernando Alonso in the legendary race. However, the one from Oviedo had no luck since he had to leave the competition just 21 laps from the end due to an engine problem. The two-time F1 champion was in the first positions, fighting for the win.

The triple crown of motorsport is made up of the Formula 1 Monaco GP, the FIA ​​WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indy Car Indianapolis 500 miles. Alonso has won the first two. Only one pilot in history has succeeded, the British Graham Hill.

Fernando Alonso’s teammates on the Arrows McLaren SP team in the Indianapolis 500 will be Mexican Patricio O’Ward and American Oliver Askew.

Meanwhile the team will be in action this weekend, competing in the IndyCar Indianapolis Grand Prix, this on the circuit and part of the oval. The race will be on Saturday, July 4 at 12:00 PM EST. Fernando Alonso will only play Indy 500.