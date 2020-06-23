It is used to open the car and start the engine

In the future it will work with more manufacturers

Apple Car Key, the functionality that allows you to open and start the car with your Smartphone, has just been presented by iOS 14, the new version of the apple brand operating system. BMW will be the first manufacturer to use it.

Since last February, with the launch of the beta of iOS 13.4 by Apple, it is known that the Cupertino firm was preparing the arrival of Apple Car Key for your devices. It is a functionality with which you can open or close the car both with the iPhone like with him iWatchas long as the vehicle is compatible with NFC –Near-field communication–. Well, Apple CarKey is already official and has been presented by the hand of iOS 14.

The first brand to be compatible with Apple car key be BMW. Virtually all models from this manufacturer will be able to use this functionality. Of course, it will be in units manufactured after July 1, 2020. In the case of Apple devices, the iPhone XR and XS or later and from Apple Watch 5.

Apple car key It will allow up to five users to open and start the same car. Of course, the principal can configure certain limitations – power, maximum speed or the volume of the audio equipment – to some of them. An ideal maneuver for parents concerned about their children.

This new Apple functionality will use Ultra Wideband technology, which in practice means that the user will not even have to remove the Smartphone from the pocket to open the vehicle.

BMW and Manzana They have also announced another interesting functionality called ‘smart routes’ designed to electric cars. Thanks to it, the vehicles they use Apple Maps through Apple CarPlay They will show on the central screen the ideal route to follow depending on the remaining autonomy and the existing charging stations to the destination point. It will come from the hand of the BMW i4 next year.

