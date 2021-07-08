Arrives in August for $ 399

According to a recent leak, the launch of the Radeon RX 6600 XT would be practically around the corner. There is still nothing official, but it is said that it could arrive at some point in this same month of August, although its possible price is placed at a higher level than we had imagined, since according to the source of the news it will cost $ 399.

In my last article dedicated to the Radeon RX 6600 XT I told you that I expected it to have an approximate price of 300 euros, and for a very simple reason, because I placed the Radeon RX 6700 in the range of 399 euros. Well, this new information seems to completely displace the latter, leaving the Radeon RX 6600 XT as the only option. It is clear that a graphics card of $ 399 it cannot be directly considered mid-range.

The problem is, frankly, the numbers don’t add up to me, and I’m going to tell you why. The RTX 3060 Ti, which I had the opportunity to review at the time, has a recommended price of 419 euros, $ 399 in the US market, and performs a bit above an RTX 2080 Super. According to the source of this news, the Radeon RX 6600 XT is going to perform a little more, or a little less, than the Radeon RX 5700 XT and GTX 1080 Ti, which would put it directly on the level of the RTX 2070 Super.

Well, now I ask you: would it make sense for AMD to launch the Radeon RX 6600 XT, a graphics card clearly inferior to the RTX 3060 Ti, for the same price as this one? I think the answer answers itself. Yes, it is true that the Radeon RX 6600 XT would be more powerful than the RTX 3060, but also more expensive, and it would be totally cannibalized by the RTX 3060 Ti.

How much should the Radeon RX 6600 XT cost then?

First of all, I want to say that the performance data given by the source does fit me, that is, I see perfectly sensible that the Radeon RX 6600 XT performs at the level of a RX 5700 XT-GTX 1080 Ti, and that it is more powerful than the RTX 3060 was actually what I expected. The real rival of this will be the Radeon RX 6600, but the $ 399 price doesn’t make any sense.

If it is confirmed that the Radeon RX 6600 XT performs at that level that we have indicated, its price should be halfway between the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti, since it performs more than the first but less than the second. Since, as we said, the RTX 3060 Ti starts at $ 399, the Radeon RX 6600 XT should have a base price of $ 349. That figure would be the only reasonable one, taking into account what this graphics card would really offer, and what we can find on the market today.

It is also rumored that, in the end, AMD will not launch a reference model of the Radeon RX 6600 XT, which means that this graphics card would be left entirely to the builders and their custom designs. Before finishing, I remind you of the possible specifications of the Radeon RX 6600 XT:

Navi 23 XT core. RDNA 2 architecture. 2,048 shaders at an unspecified frequency. 32 units to speed up ray tracing. 128 texturing units. 64 raster units. Power in FP32: about 10 TFLOPs. 128-bit bus. 32MB infinite cache. 8 GB of GDDR6.