A new heel group has arrived at NXT, led by Santos Escobar, who was known as The Son of the Ghost and who has in the group the fighters who had been found, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Santos Escobar is discovered on WWE NXT

After winning the tournament for proclaiming himself interim champion of the NXT cruiserweight title, The Ghost Son surprised everyone tonight when he unmasked and revealed his new name..

Ghost will now be using the name of Santos Escobar, and next to him the two masked men who already interfered last week in the combat for the cruiserweight title, also revealed their identities, and turned out to be the kidnapped ones, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde.

Drake Maverick interrupted a promo for the Ghost Boy. Drake said he congratulated him on winning the championship last week and that he was worthy of the title, but he also said that if he had been clear-minded, things would have changed. After this Maverick asked Ghost for a new title opportunity, which he accepted.

But the two masked men reappeared and Phantom acted like he was going to hit them until he attacked Maverick by surprise. The three attacked Maverick and Wilde and Mendoza took off their masks, then Fantasma applied his Phantom Driver and unmasked himself revealing his new name of Santos Escobar.

As we saw in previous episodes of NXT in March and April, kidnappers had taken Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde while they were in the parking lot of Full Sail University and it is rumored that history would lead them to suffer the Stockholm syndrome and ally with its captor.

