The domestic workers registered with Social Security who have been fired or whose income has been reduced due to the coronavirus health crisis, they can finally ask for the extraordinary allowance as of this Tuesday, April 5, as stated in the Official State Gazette (BOE).

The measure comes more than a month late. Its publication in the official bulletin has occurred one month after its approval in the Council of Ministers, last March 31.

Specifically, this extraordinary subsidy «protects the inactivity, the reduction of hours worked or the termination of the contract as a consequence of COVID-19 ″. In this way, this benefit is configured “as a suitable instrument to alleviate this situation of lack of protection“According to government rhetoric.

According to resolution published in the BOE, beneficiaries of the extraordinary subsidy will be the people who, being registered in the Special System for Home Employees of the General Social Security Regime before the entry into force of the State of Alarm-declared on March 14-, they have stopped providing services, totally or partially, on a temporary basis, in order to reduce the risk of contagion, for reasons beyond their control, in one or several homes on the occasion of the COVID-19 health crisis.

They will also be those who have seen their employment contract terminated for the cause of dismissal. Both the reduction in income and the dismissal must have occurred after March 14 and during the term of the Alarm State.

Minimum amount

The amount of the extraordinary subsidy for lack of activity will be the result of applying to the regulatory base corresponding to the activity that would have ceased to perform the 70% percentage. While, the maximum amount to receive It will be the monthly amount of the Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI), set at 950 euros per month.

The provision is compatible with the maintenance of other activities for their own account or for the account of others, unless the sum of the income derived from the subsidy and the rest of the activities is higher than the SMI.

Other causes of incompatibility of the extraordinary allowance for lack of activity is the fact of being a beneficiary of the temporary disability allowance or having enjoyed the recoverable paid leave adopted during the Alarm State.

To access this help, it must be requested by submitting the form available in the electronic office (SEPE) duly completed. The request shall be accompanied by the responsible declaration signed by the employer or persons, confirming that the information provided by the worker in the application regarding the employment relationship that binds them is true.

The application submission period is from April 5 to one month from the end of the alarm state., as contemplated in Royal Decree-Law 11/2020, of March 31, which adopts urgent complementary measures in the social and economic field to deal with COVID-19.

The recognition or denial of the right to the subsidy will be notified within a maximum period of three months from the request and it will be received for monthly periods from the date of birth of the right, being paid on the 10th of each month.