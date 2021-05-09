Arrival, Tesla’s rival, makes a powerful ally: Uber

May 9, 2021 | 5:00 am

Uber announced its plans for an all-electric future this week. At the center of these plans, surprisingly, is Arrival: a Tesla rival that will help the travel company develop its own car, and which it hopes to start production in 2023.

Arrival has slowly become one of the most dangerous rivals for Elon Musk’s company. The British company has the backing of Hyundai and Kia, and before signing the agreement with Uber it was already in the process of producing a cargo vehicle, with UPS as one of its most important clients. Arrival went public through a SPAC last March.

The plan with Uber includes the design and production of a model specially designed for the company’s trips. Both companies posted some renderings of potential interior designs, but said they will involve drivers before deciding on a final design.

“The goal is to make hundreds of small improvements, changes and adjustments to the design that may not have been applied before,” Tom Elvidge, Arrival’s vice president of mobility, told The Verge.

The alliance is a victory for Arrival which, like many other EV companies, has yet to sell any production vehicles. Uber, for its part, had long sought a partner in the electric vehicle space, but had not reached any agreement.

Uber recently got rid of divisions that sought to give the company an edge going forward, as these areas were losing money. The main two were related to autonomous vehicles and flying vehicles.

Arrival 🤝 Uber The Arrival Car addresses the global need to shift ride-hailing and car sharing services over to electric to reduce emissions and improve air quality in cities. READ MORE: https://t.co/5eAAvWLHU7 pic.twitter.com/248FjATClw – ARRIVAL (@arrival) May 4, 2021

Uber launched “Uber Green” in September of last year in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, and a few other select cities. It is an electric vehicle pilot program that represents the first step towards realizing the company’s promise of 100% clean travel in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030, and around the world by 2040.

As part of this promise, Uber said it will set aside $ 800 million to assist hundreds of thousands of drivers in their transition to clean vehicles over the next five years. The company clarified that the alliance with Arrival will not take a budget from this bag.

“It is our responsibility as the world’s largest mobility platform to be more aggressive in tackling the challenges of climate change,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber, during the announcement of his program last year.

Khosrowshahi also said that the company could not do it alone, and that the success of this program would require unprecedented collaboration.

Arrival has been the first company designated to be part of this collaboration, which gives it a seriousness that other companies in the sector still do not have. Nikola is the closest competitor to getting validation from established companies, but his deal with GM underwent some changes, and some analysts have been concerned about the final conditions.

Through its alliance with Uber, Arrival is taking a step forward in its competition with Nikola, Lucid, and other companies globally to decide who is the biggest threat to Tesla, which currently has a comfortable advantage in the sector.