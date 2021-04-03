Arrival presents its aluminum and composite electric van

The Arrival Van is the first commercial model of this young British company that aims to manufacture a range of electric buses and light commercial vehicles in the UK. This has a mechanics of about 200 horses and autonomies above 300 km.

The Arrival project has just officially presented its first light commercial vehicle, an electric van of which it has unveiled a few official photographs and its first data, which will be available in two body sizes and with various battery versions. In principle we only have a few images that appear to have been computer generated, so we are not clear if it is a real prototype of the advertised van. In addition, in the company’s videos it is only seen fleetingly and very dark, so that we are going to interpret it as an advertisement and not as an official presentation as such.

The model in question is called Arrival Van, a name that couldn’t be more generic, it literally means van. This has a very futuristic and attractive design, in line with the technical approach of the model and the project. Some time ago we told you in detail about the manufacturing method in microfactories that this company proposes and that promises to be more economical and efficient than conventional series production.

In the same way, this model has been designed to be also lighter and cheaper to produce than the vans that we can find in the current market. The frame is made of aluminum but the body is made of composite materials, such as injected plastics and fiberglass. According to the British company, this allows it to greatly lower the costs of production and repair of the model.

Specifications

This van will be available in a few years on the European market, although the company claims to already have more than 10,000 reservations for the van. Its range will be made up of various body sizes, like current vans, and will feature a range made up of different mechanical variants. In principle, the mechanical assembly has not been detailed, but the company has confirmed that the electric drive will have about 200 hp. Users will be able to choose the size of the battery pack, which allows a range of autonomy between 180 and 340 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

The smallest pack is 67 kWh and allows 180 km of autonomy, while the intermediate versions will have packs of 89 and 111 kWh, capable of driving this van up to 240 and 290 km of maximum range, respectively. The most expensive version will feature a 133 kWh pack and a maximum approved autonomy of 340 km.

