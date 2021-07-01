Arrimadas will not attend the Pride demonstration this Saturday because he will celebrate his birthday

Inés Arrimadas. (Photo: .)

The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, commented this Tuesday in an interview on the morning of 1 that she will not attend the Pride celebration this Saturday in Madrid because she will celebrate her birthday that day.

“I turn 40 on July 3, I have gone every year, but my husband has something organized for me and, as everyone will understand, 40 years are not fulfilled every day,” he explained.

“The Citizens’ staff will be there. I have not failed in many years ”, he added.

Although the sanitary restrictions due to the pandemic will not make a celebration possible this time, there will be parties in the capital between June 25 and July 4. The demonstration will be on Saturday July 3 and it will be required to respect the safety distance and the use of masks. Collectives from all over the country will take to the streets under the slogan “Human rights are not negotiated, they are legislated: Trans Ya Integral Law.”

Most of the activities will take place in closed spaces to control the capacity. Chueca “will continue to be the epicenter of Pride”, as defended by the organization at a press conference.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

