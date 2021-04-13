Arrimadas prefers to reissue the pact with Ayuso although PSOE and Cs add

The president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, during a control session in Congress (Photo: Europa Press / Getty Images)

It doesn’t matter if the accounts add up. The option of a Government in the Community of Madrid between PSOE and Citizens, or only with the support of the orange formation from outside, is not on the table. This was explained by the president of Cs, Inés Arrimadas, in an interview in RNE in which she specified that her party refuses to promote Ángel Gabilondo to the presidency although both formations add.

In fact, and despite the scenes experienced with the electoral advance and the expulsion of the councilors of Cs from the Madrid executive, Arrimadas continues to look at the Popular Party. He affirmed that his bet after the 4-M elections is to “reissue the existing government, because it was working well.”

However, the head of Citizens reaffirmed his criticism of the popular president for calling elections, an “irresponsible” act, as well as accusing them of having planned a motion of censure similar to the one that took place in Murcia.

In addition, Arrimadas took the opportunity to charge against the socialist candidate, accusing him of lying about his proposal not to raise taxes, after the tax announcements made by the Government of Spain. In this sense, he assured that Gabilondo “has been caught with the ice cream cart.”

[A Gabilondo] They have caught him with the ice cream cart Inés Arrimadas, president of Cs, on the tax announcements made by the Government of Spain

The answer to Casado

It was not the only relevant issue addressed by the head of Cs on the airwaves, as she again sent a message to the general secretary of the PP, Pablo Casado, reminding him that “Citizens are not for sale.” It was the response to Casado’s latest statements that the PP had proposed a union of the popular and orange leaderships.

Arrimadas also made it clear that there was never a negotiation in which she had been proposed to be the parliamentary spokesperson …

