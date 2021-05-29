Arrimadas pays tribute to Ángel, forced to leave the Police for the “savage aggression received after the prosecution’s sentence”

The leader of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, has paid tribute this Friday on her social networks to Ángel, an agent who has been prematurely retired by the General Directorate of Police due to “the aftermath of the savage aggression he suffered in 2019 in Barcelona”, Arrimadas wrote in a post on his Instagram account.

“Ángel has to say goodbye to the Police for the aftermath of the savage aggression he suffered in 2019 in Barcelona,” reads part of the message, in which Arrimadas highlights that “the radical separatists wounded him in the riots after the sentence of the procés, where life was risked to protect us all, “adds the citizen leader.

Arrimadas has concluded his tribute showing the police his “love and gratitude.” Ángel was part of the anti-riot unit that was deployed in Catalonia as a reinforcement against the possible disturbances that could be generated on the occasion of the sentence of 1-O. On that date, he traveled from La Coruña, where he has been part of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) since 2010, to Catalonia.

While it was deployed with his colleagues in the Plaza de Urquinaona on October 18, 2019, A blunt object fell on his wrist, for which he had to undergo surgery. After the relevant operations, he lost a large part of the mobility of his hand. For this reason, this Friday he handed over the badge and the weapon and said goodbye, amid applause, to the body.