Citizens It has not only supported the government in extending the state of alarm after the agreement reached between the Executive and the Orange Party. After the listing of the formation in the coronavirus crisis, the president Inés Arrimadas He has not ruled out supporting Sánchez’s future budgets.

The leader of Ciudadanos has not rejected her support for the general accounts of the State of 2021 presented by the Government of Pedro Sánchez, although she has trusted the vote for the Executive to correct the “course” and agree on economic measures with the opposition and the social partners.

In an interview with Onda Cero Arrimadas, Inés Arrimadas wished that the Government of Pedro Sánchez agree on economic and social measures with the opposition parties. “These measures should have special budgets, national emergency,” he clarified. «If the measurements are agreed, they are sensible and mistakes are corrected, the perfect thing is that the budgets had the support of the opposition in a broad sense, “he added.

For this, the leader of Citizens has stressed that the Executive “has to change” and negotiate “economic and health” measures that are reflected in some budgets. “Let’s start the house with the foundations first,” said Arrimadas, who insisted that the government acts “unilaterally” and “does not call the opposition.”

In this sense, Inés Arrimadas stressed that “the less economic influence” Podemos has “better” and asked Sánchez to agree on a plan with the opposition to bring Europe: “It is not the same Sánchez to go with Iglesias defending communism to go with a consensual plan because I think it will give us more power to negotiate, “he explained.

Asked for internal criticism of the decision to support the fourth extension of the state of alarm and the trickle of losses in the militancy, Snuggled He stressed that Cs continues to be a “center” and “useful” party. “The easy thing would have been to vote no and criticize Sánchez. It would not be by desire, “he defended, stressing that in the orange training” the criterion of being useful “and serving the general interest” is not in doubt. “

Regarding the Government of the Community of Madrid, Inés Arrimadas has assured that he is a “strong” and “united” Executive and has rejected breaking the Cs and PP pact, assuring that they are “serious” and have a “word”. “It will continue to function like this,” he added. “Our governments work well and will continue to be united,” he settled.