15 minutes. Arrests on the border of the United States (USA) and Mexico fell by 47.1% in April, when 15,862 migration cases were recorded, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decrease in apprehensions in the border area between the US and Mexico reaches 84%, if the figures of last April are compared with those of the same month of 2019, when 99,273 immigrants were arrested.

The border between the two nations has been temporarily closed since March 21 for non-essential travel, in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Statistics

According to official statistics, 14,524 of the detained foreigners are single adults. In addition, 604 Mexicans who were accompanied by a minor and 734 infants who were on the roads without any legal guardian were deported.

During the past month, foreigners not admitted to enter the country totaled 927. In total, the detained and inadmissible totaled 16,789 cases.

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan reported that immigration “daily encounters” in April decreased “more than 50%” from last month.

For their part, the arrests and inadmissibility show a drop of more than 88% compared to the same month in 2019.

Our daily immigration enforcement encounters are down by more than 50% from last month. Our monthly total encounters were just over 16,700 for April — more than an 88% drop from this time last year. pic.twitter.com/da4aHohAxG – Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) May 7, 2020

Morgan also explained that Mexican citizens represent “more than 70% of the encounters, while the arrests of adults alone exceed 93%” of the actions of the immigration authorities.

“We are seeing a recidivism rate of 25%, mainly for Mexicans. Stay home to avoid exposing others to COVID-19“he sentenced.

Migratory measures

On April 9, The Washington Post newspaper revealed that the Donald Trump government has expelled 10,000 immigrants from the United States since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

The version, which cited CBP officials as a source, assured that summary deportations or “expulsions” began to be applied on March 21.

The decision is covered by public health emergency measures, which has allowed border authorities to return undocumented immigrants to Mexico, bypassing the usual procedures of immigration laws.