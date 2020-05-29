15 minutes. A hundred people protested this Thursday in New York over the death of George Floyd, which occurred on May 25 at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis, USA.

In the Big Apple this case is compared to the death, in 2014, of another black man, Eric Garner.

At the protest there were some bottle throwings and clashes with the police, which arrested at least 5 people.

Fired up by protesters, wearing masks and gloves for COVID-19, they gathered in the iconic Union Square in Manhattan carrying signs with repudiation messages.

Under the close scrutiny of dozens of police officers, the demonstration ran through various city streets with cries of “I can’t breathe” and demanding justice for Floyd.

Floyd’s death

The African American died last Monday when a white police officer placed a knee on his neck, reminding New Yorkers of the death of the also African American Garner.

Garner was asthmatic and a white police officer applied a prohibited choke key to him when trying to arrest him, despite his cries of “I can’t breathe,” as was also heard on video.

During the protest this Thursday, protesters, who wore face masks, threw bottles and other objects at the police.

There were various arrests, as reported by some local media. According to the authorities, they interrupted the free passage of vehicles.

Wave of protests

Floyd’s death sparked massive protests for two days in the US and in some cases riots and looting of businesses, leading to New York in a tense protest against police brutality, as in other notable cases.

Zones of Minneapolis woke up Thursday in flames after the protests.

The incident occurred on Monday night, when a police patrol of four officers went to a site in the city where it was reported that a person had tried to pay with a fake ticket.

The policemen found Floyd sitting in his vehicle and when he was ordered to leave, according to the official version, the individual resisted arrest.

One of the officers subdued Floyd by throwing him on the ground and, perched on top of him, pressing his knee against his neck as his three companions watched the scene.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the white agent squeezes his neck with his knee for several minutes despite the desperate complaints of the man who could not breathe, while his colleagues watched.

Floyd, 46, died shortly thereafter in a hospital, in a case the FBI is already investigating.

The authorities’ reactions

The death sparked reactions across the country, including from New York Police Chief Dermont Shea, as well as Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said he was “horrified” after watching the video of what happened.

Shea went to the department’s Twitter account on Thursday to point out that what happened “was deeply disturbing. He was wrong.”

“We must unite, condemn these actions, and reinforce who we are as members of the New York police force,” said Shea, who said it is “unacceptable anywhere.”

While Cuomo, former attorney general of New York before becoming governor, considers that the Minnesota Prosecutor’s Office has a criminal case before him and compared the case with Garner’s.

“Incidents like this should never happen anywhere in this country,” said the governor, who also noted that a police officer should not act that way in this country.

The Minneapolis Police Department has already announced the firing of the four officers, although it has not filed charges against them.

Protests were also reported in Los Angeles (California) and Memphis (Tennessee).