Paris, Jun 3 . .- Eighteen people were arrested this morning in Paris and its surroundings in a night of riots and altercations with the police, after a massive demonstration against police violence, after the autopsy of a young man was known. black man who died in 2016 during his detention.

The Prefecture of Police indicated that, in addition, a person was wounded during the protest, which, according to his figures, gathered around 20,000 people and that ended with the launching of projectiles at the police and the degradation of urban furniture and a Police station.

The agents responded with the launch of tear gas and police charges to end the protest, which had its epicenter in the town of Clichy, north of the capital.

The demonstration was convened through social networks at the gates of the Palace of Justice in Paris and gathered thousands of people, despite the express prohibition of the authorities in the face of the state of health emergency that the country is experiencing by covid-19.

Among the slogans of the protesters, some showed their support for George Floyd, a young black man who died during a police arrest in Minneapolis, but most demanded “justice” for Adama Traore, who died in 2016 in the Persan Gendarmerie, also to the north From the capital.

After a persecution with the police, the 24-year-old was arrested in Beaumont sur Oise and reduced to the ground with a police technique that, according to the family, killed him hours later, a hypothesis not confirmed by the expert reports carried out by the Justice.

The family’s lawyers presented this Tuesday the conclusions of a new medical report carried out outside the judicial procedure and that maintains that the harshness of the arrest caused his death.

The family’s lawyers believe that the French justice system is doing everything possible to protect the gendarmes.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner condemned the violence shown by the protesters, while reminding that such protests are prohibited to prevent the circulation of the coronavirus.

“I congratulate the security and first aid forces for their control and their cold blood,” he added in a message broadcast on the social network Twitter.

