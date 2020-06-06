Chronicle: Violator arrested thanks to the anti-virus mask. In this case the COVID-19 was an advantage that helped to catch this pig. Leonardo Ramírez wanted to give them ready … but it went very wrong.

Little did Leonardo Ramírez imagine that the anticoronavirus mask he was wearing was going to take him behind bars.

It is up to this Hispanic, like everyone else, to wear masks when he goes out.

So, when he was called by the King City, California, police to testify in a fact in which he was not charged, he left the calmest place with his mask and his hands in his pockets.

When he arrived at the headquarters, his face mask must have been old or worn, so they offered him a new and clean one, and, of course, Ramírez accepted without hesitation.

And he threw his used mask into the waste basket.

But, what the Hispanic did not think is that he was feeding the DNA records for free.

Because they made a swab of his used mask, and not to know if he is infected with COVID-19. If not for the records.

They did the DNA test and it came out matching the DNA they had from the rape of a girl in 2018!

The police captain couldn’t believe that much luck.

“COVID was beneficial to us this time, it helped us solve this crime, we had access to a sample and a mask,” said King City Police Capt. Keith Boyd.

An accused child abuser in King City is now behind bars and police say the current COVID-19 pandemic helped them solve the nearly 2-year-old sexual abuse case.

Investigators arrested Leonardo Ramírez, 28, after DNA taken from his face mask linked him to the 2018 rape of a girl under the age of 14.

Chance or cunning of the police?

Now that the news has been spread like wildfire and this rape case that had gone unpunished for two years has been solved, the King City police shower her with praise on social media with comments such as “good job KCPD”, “work smart detective ”,“ well thought out ”or“ thank you thank you for taking it off the streets ”.

Ramírez “sang” everything, he confessed once he realized they had his DNA. Why deny it? It was already more than played.

You must think that you are the only person in the world who has been harmed by the anti-virus mask. The truth is that COVID-19 gave us a good one, even if only this one.

If it hadn’t been for that face mask, the task of the police to investigate Ramírez, or to suspect that it had been him, in addition to waiting to obtain a search warrant and find evidence, would have been much longer.

Well, for once, even just once, I am glad that something as dire as this pandemic has served for more than just sadness and pain. I suppose Ramírez is not as happy as I am, but look, one less pig on the street.

Thanks for reading my column today, I wait for you tomorrow, as always.