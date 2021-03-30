Arrested near the Capitol a man with a list of members of Congress and armed with a pistol – Digital Spear

Washington Riots Over Trump / EP Supporters’ Capitol Assault

The arrested one defended the theories of “electoral fraud”

The United States Capitol Police have arrested a man armed with a pistol and a list of congressmen near the headquarters of the country’s Legislative Power, who shouted at members of the National Guard and who, after his arrest, defended the “electoral fraud”.

The arrest occurred on Wednesday and the man was identified as Dennis Westover, 71, from West Virginia, as reported by the Washington Police on Thursday.

Wetsover was “yelling” at members of the National Guard inside the perimeter surrounding the Capitol when police approached him. After his arrest for carrying an unlicensed 9mm Sig Sauer pistol and 20 rounds of unregistered ammunition, he said he believed in “electoral fraud” and “was concerned about the honesty of the elections,” reports CNN.

In addition, he had left his vehicle parallel parked at the intersection of Second Street and Washington Avenue. In the car, authorities found a ‘Stop the Steal’ document.

The detainee has been ordered to stay out of Washington except for meetings with his lawyer and court hearings, although the prosecutor stressed that there was “concern” about his statements, although they were not “threats, only points of view.”

This arrest takes place weeks after the assault on the Capitol on January 6 in which five people died, including a police officer. There have already been several arrests for the insurrection fueled by statements of electoral fraud by former President Donald Trump.

