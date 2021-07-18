Arrested Luis Filipe Vieira

07/07/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

The president of Benfica, Luis Felipe Vieira has been stopped this Wednesday at his home in Dafundo, in Algés, according to Portuguese television RTP and SIC.

This fact has occurred as a consequence of an operation that seeks to clarify a series of tax crimes and money laundering. The arrest took place after several dozen police officers and inspectors of the Portuguese Treasury began today a day of multiple records, some of them at Benfica.

This information was advanced by the newspaper “Sol”, while the television channel “SIC” assured that not only the records at the Benfica clubhouse if not also in the house of the club president and in Novo Blanco. On the other hand, the newspaper “Expresso” reported that there had also been records in the office of the former vice president of Benfica, Nuno Gaioso Ribeiro.

The records could be related to the Operation “Monte Blanco”, an investigation dating back to 2014, who investigates possible crimes of money laundering and tax fraud, which originated from a Swiss wealth management company.

The investigation is also focused on the sales of shares of Benfica and the Portuguese businessman Jose António dos Santos, a Benfica shareholder through several companies that he controls, which would have bought debts from a company managed by Luís Filipe Vieira.

As reported by SIC and TVI the president of Benfica was transferred to testify before a judge criminal investigation, who will determine possible coercive measures.