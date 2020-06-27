© Provided by the Associated Press

In this December 2018 photo distributed by the Stemberger family, Victor and his wife, Han Stemberger, pose at their home in Centerville, Virginia. Victor Stemberger is imprisoned in Spain after being discovered with 2.4 kilos of cocaine hidden in jackets. His family says they did not know he was carrying drugs. (Victor Matthew Stemberger via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Victor Stemberger was unwilling to ignore emails inviting him to a multi-million dollar business opportunity, so he put himself forward as the perfect candidate for the job. And somehow it was, although for the wrong reasons.

This 76-year-old Virginia man, who according to his family has cognitive problems, accepted the offer and boasted of his credentials as “an experienced businessman who does what he says he will do, and executes it without problems, according to the plan. «

Apparently he followed the plan, but the execution was not flawless.

To this day, Stemberger is in a Spanish jail a year after entering the country with 2.4 kilos (more than 5 pounds) of cocaine expertly sewn in jackets inside a suitcase. His family claims that he did not know anything about the drug. Although Spanish authorities doubt it, the United States Department of Justice informed Spain that it believes Stemberger was tricked into acting as a drug courier for a West African criminal network, and asked for the evidence against him, according to the correspondence obtained. by The Associated Press.

Federal authorities have been warning for years about scams targeting older or mentally ill Americans – Stemberger suffered a major brain injury nearly 15 years ago – to turn them into mules. They convince them that they will receive payments if they travel or take other actions. In 2016, the Department of Homeland Security said that immigration and border authorities had intercepted more than 140 of those involuntary emails, some as young as 87, and that more than 30 are believed to remain in prison.

« One of the most common characteristics we find in these scams is that the older person usually lives alone, has lost their partner, and is alone, » said Susan Collins, a Republican senator from Maine, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Elderly and He helped secure the release of a Maine man imprisoned in Spain under circumstances similar to those of Stemberger.

Stemberger, who on July 5 will be serving a year in detention in Spain, will be tried next month in Madrid. Her son claimed that the only explanation for his father’s behavior is that « those criminals really connected with our father under the veil of what he thought was a legitimate business opportunity. »

« With his impaired mental abilities, he became the perfect victim of a crime syndicate like this, » said Vic Stemberger.

According to a Madrid court spokesman, who spoke on condition of anonymity, Stemberger told authorities that he planned to deliver the jackets to United Nations officials in Asia and that he did not know they contained drugs. Authorities did not consider his account to be plausible and requested his entry into prison awaiting trial instead of allowing him to return to his country, the spokesman said.

The prosecution asks for a prison sentence for Stemberger, who according to his Spanish lawyer, Juan Ospina, plans to allege that there was no way that he had realized the extra weight of the drug in the jackets because it was intelligently distributed among the garments.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York are investigating whether their contacts were part of a West African network dedicated to money laundering, fraud and trafficking drugs, suspected of deceiving the elderly and weak, according to a document from the Department of Justice sent to Spain last October in which permission is requested to interview Stemberger and copies of the documents of the investigation.

The case began in March 2018 with an email from someone claiming to be a financial consultant to the Nigerian Foreign Ministry, inviting Stemberger, from Centerville, Virginia, to a business opportunity with the prospect of a lucrative salary. The job involved traveling abroad to deliver gifts and documents to the authorities in order to recover misallocated funds.

The chain of emails and phone calls continued for the next year and a half. Stemberger withheld the details from his family. He even traveled to Argentina and Hong Kong while his wife thought he was in Chicago.

« He knew for sure that talking to these people internationally could be something our family questioned, » said Vic Stemberger. « We never had a chance to intervene. »

Emails reviewed by the AP show that Stemberger sometimes sought assurances that the project was legitimate, but also presented himself as willing, saying that he could travel as long as his expenses were covered and he had « a clear plan before leaving. » .

A Justice Department lawyer told Spanish authorities that the emails show Stemberger was concerned about being scammed, traveling in poor condition, or having to pay for travel. But, as attorney Jason Carter wrote: « There are no communications reflecting that he believed or suspected that he would be involved in trafficking in controlled substances. »

Retired DEA agent Robert Zachariasiewicz, whose investigative agency has worked with the family on the case, said the 161 pages of emails he reviewed make it clear that « he was completely unconscious. »

A veteran of the Vietnam War and with two master’s degrees, Stemberger specialized in executive training and boasted of being a smart businessman, his son said. But he has not been the same since a brain aneurysm in 2006 caused him deficits in judgment and critical thinking.

Last July, he traveled to Brazil on a trip that was to take him to Spain and Asia. His contacts told him that he would receive a visit from officials in his hotel room in Sao Paolo to help him transfer the gifts to his luggage.

Stemberger assured her son by email that the job was legitimate: “The gifts referred to in the message are standard protocol for dealing with government officials in this part of the world. There’s no smuggling – you’re sure of that. «

He was arrested the next day upon arrival in Madrid.

As his family works to prove his innocence, even Stemberger, who spent his 50th wedding anniversary in prison, has come to the conclusion that he was cheated, his son said.

The youngest Stemberger said he understands how extraordinary the story can sound, joking that if every drug dealer used his father’s defense, no one was in prison.

But, without a doubt, his father was cheated, he added.

« There was never any attempt to commit a crime, » he said.

The Associated Press journalist Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this report.