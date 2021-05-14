Arrested for shooting in Times Square says he was not in New York that day, but en route to Florida with his Latina girlfriend



Farrakhan Muhammad.

Photo: NYPD / Getty Images

Farrakhan Muhammad (31), arrested in Florida as a suspect for shooting in Times Square on Saturday, leaving three people injured, including a 4-year-old Latina girl, said he was “not guilty” because he was not even in NYC that day, but in New Jersey, en route to the south of the country.

Muhammad assured ABC News that when the shooting happened in NYC, on Saturday, May 8 at 5 p.m., he was in New Jersey. with his girlfriend Kristine Vergara (22), en route to visit the young woman’s family in Florida.

“I still don’t know anything,” Muhammad told the station from the Bradford County Jail (Florida). “I left New York a few days ago. I was in Jersey. I went to Jersey, took our two dogs with us. I packed our things.

The NYPD reported Wednesday that Muhammad and Vergara were caught while eating hamburgers and fries outside of Jacksonville. “The reason we were at McDonald’s was that we went to see an apartment. There was a house there that we were trying to buy, ”said the suspect.

According to authorities, Muhammad fled NYC on Saturday, hours after the shooting, In a pickup truck with fake New Jersey license plates. But the detainee claimed he was staying with Vergara’s family in Florida.

“We came here. His family says we could stay here for a few days. So we stayed, ”Muhammad told television.

Police sources have said that Muhammad, a seller of illegal CDs in the so-called “tourist crossroads of the world”, would have twisted into a problem with a brother of his and other men and whom he tried to kill, and He ended up shooting three innocent bystanders.

But on Monday a relative from Virginia said they did not believe Muhammad could have been targeting his own relative. “Personally, I don’t think he tried to shoot my brother. Maybe the ground, I don’t know ”.

Records show that Muhammad has a long criminal record It began in 2007, when he was still a minor, including two arrests for robbery and another in 2012 where police officers seized a 12-gauge shotgun, a 22-gauge pistol and bulletproof vests, according to sources cited by the New York Post.

After the new arrest, Muhammad He was held without bail in Florida on charges of attempted murder, waiting to be extradited to New York. His Hispanic girlfriend was charged as an accessory.

As the city tries attract tourists back to reactivate the post-pandemic economy, so far this year in NYC there have already been 451 shootings reported with 505 victims, which represents 86.6% more than in 2020 and double the figures registered in 2019 until this month.

#NEW: @BradfordSheriff says Kristine Vergara, girlfriend of suspected Times Square shooter Farrakhan Muhammad, has also been arrested as an accessory. #Florida #NewYork @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/xnfW3Hv3gv pic.twitter.com/y22hCTb10U – Ryan Nelson (@RyanANJax) May 12, 2021