Arrested for running over a Honduran minor while running through Miami, he tried to clean blood on the car

Photo: JEFF GRACE / Getty Images

MIAMI, Florida – Miami Police detained a 60-year-old man as Alleged Perpetrator of Deadly Car Accident of a 16-Year-Old Hispanic Teen that he was running near his house and the abandonment of the place.

The detainee for the death of Dayana “Diani” Gómez Sánchez was identified as José Fimia.

According to a police report, the authorities made the arrest after a sergeant discovered on a tour of the area where the accident occurred a car whose characteristics matched those of the one that struck the young woman.

A silver Toyota Corolla parked on a street had body damage consistent with an impact like the one suffered by the young Latina, reported the Telemundo channel.

Hit-and-run charges

The arrest was made on Friday night and Fimia will face charges for the accident and for having left the place.

The body of “Diani” was found last Sunday by an uncle of the young woman in some bushes near a bridge that crosses the Bay of Biscay, in the north of Miami.

The young woman had gone out for a run on Saturday, May 15, very early in the morning and never returned home, so her family reported her missing that same day and put up posters with her photograph asking for help to find her.

“They took the life of an innocent, a very kind girl. It hurts me a lot because she was like a sister of mine, but there is really nothing we can do now, do justice, “a cousin of” Diani, “Cristin Gómez, told Telemundo.

Arrest coincided with the start of Diani’s funeral

The arrest of Fimia coincided with the funeral of the young woman, who, as her cousin said, “was just beginning life”

According to Local 10 channel, in the detainee’s car there were traces of “Diani’s” hair, which had some highlights dyed blue.

Suspect tried to clean blood on the car

Police reported that the suspect tried to clean up the blood that splattered on the vehicle in the accident and removed the wheel hub caps, but the windshield was damaged, a headlamp had broken and there were marks on the driver’s side bodywork.