Arrested for harassing an employee whom he also exploited for 3 euros per hour

The National Police have arrested in Vícar (Almería) the owner of a greenhouse who allegedly harassed one of his employees at work and sexually, who due to her financial need had to accept an alleged labor exploitation, being paid at a rate of three euros per hour of work. job.

The Provincial Police Station of Almería has reported in a note that the victim, of Maghreb origin, told the National Police in his complaint that, motivated by the economic precariousness he suffered, he decided to look for work despite lacking residence or work authorization .

It was a compatriot of his who put him in contact with the detainee, a 48-year-old Spaniard, since it was allegedly common for him to offer work to foreigners lacking administrative authorization and without a contract, in exchange for a “negligible remuneration”.

Eight hours a day for three euros an hour

It was approximately two years ago when the harassed woman volunteered to work for the detainee. The working day ran from Monday to Sunday, lasting eight hours, and at a rate of three euros per hour worked. Employees who did have an employment contract were paid a much higher amount.

During the statement ratified at the Almería Police Station on April 19, the victim also related how she was subjected to non-consensual touching when she was working in the greenhouse, having to flee to another part of the farm or raise her voice so that the arrested put down your attitude.

“This lewd behavior of the detainee” went so far as to coerce her with dismissal if she did not accept his insinuations and repeated proposals to have sexual relations.

Exploitation

