Arrested for fixing a Roland Garros match

While it unfolds successfully Roland Garros, the same tournament in which the Argentines are still standing Diego schwartzman Y Federico Delbonis (singles) as well as Maximum González Y Nadia podoroska (in doubles), the news of an alleged fraud in the last edition made noise in France and around the world.

Is about Yana Sizikova, a 26-year-old Russian tennis player, who was accused of arranging a match of Grand slam. He refers to the doubles match in the RG 2020, which, together with his American colleague Madison brengle, they lost to Andrea Mitu Y Patricia maria by 7-6 and 6-4. But what caught the attention of the authorities was that the fifth game of the second set was full of bets of significant sums of euros, from various parts of the world, in favor of the Romanians.

The Russian is accused of giving up a match in the RG 2020, on which millions of euros were bet (photo @yana_sizikova)

As detailed by the newspaper Le Parisien, the investigation mainly revolves around the hypothesis that Sizikova’s two double faults were on purpose and that they contributed to the greater cause, from which she would benefit if she is cataloged as the intellectual author of the crime. Consequently, she was arrested by the French Police on charges of ‘Sports corruption and organized gang fraud’.

And how did it go in 2021?

The number 765 in the world and 101st in doubles in the Ranking WTA was recently eliminated from the current date in brick dust, in the form of a couple, along with her compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova, after losing a double 6-1 to Tomljanovic and Sanders in the first round. Without further details, we will have to see how the case continues and wait for the corresponding sanctions, that could cost you your sports career.

