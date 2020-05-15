Viktor Orbán, this Friday during a press conference in Belgrade ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / .

Arrested for describing Viktor Orbán as a dictator or questioning the number of beds available in a hospital through social networks. The law passed in late March in the Hungarian Parliament – dominated by the prime minister’s far-right party Fidesz – to indefinitely extend the state of emergency by covid-19 has raised alarm bells again in the past week. The new law, criticized by human rights organizations and the opposition in Hungary, allows the Orbán Executive to govern by decree and provides for sentences of between one and five years in prison for those who disseminate false or distorted information that “obstruct or prevent effective protection. of the population ”during the pandemic. In just 24 hours, the arrest of two people has been known for comments on Facebook. According to local press, since the law was approved, 86 charges have been filed for, according to the complainants, raising the alarm.

The first of the cases registered this week is that of a 64-year-old man, arrested last Tuesday near the town of Szerencs (in the north of the country). In a message dated April 28, András, as identified by the Insight Hungary portal, stated that the Government had deliberately decided to relax the restrictions imposed against the pandemic in early May just during the peak of infections. The man asked that these measures be prolonged. “You are a cruel tyrant, but remember, all dictators have failed so far,” Andras finished his post referring to Orbán.

The second arrest occurred on Wednesday in the southeastern city of Gyula, near the border with Romania. The same news portal says that five police officers appeared at the home of a local politician from the opposition Momentum party, János Csóka-Szűcs, and informed him that he was being investigated by an April 20 Facebook post. Agents searched the home and confiscated her laptop, mobile phone, and USB memory stick. On his social network account, Csóka-Szűcs shared a post that day by an independent deputy inviting a protest in Budapest against the government’s order to clear 36,000 hospital beds in the face of the potential arrival of patients with coronavirus. The politician added a comment about a similar situation in Gyula.

Although the police have not finally brought charges in the András case, the Csóka-Szűcs investigation remains open. In any case, critics argue, this type of measure can scare those who are thinking of questioning the official strategy: they know that, on certain occasions, their comments may turn against them. “Arresting citizens for critical Facebook posts is a mockery of basic human rights,” Hungarian MEP Katalin Cseh of the liberal Momentum said in an email.

“The Orbán coronavirus law is incompatible with European values ​​and should be the subject of an infringement procedure by the European Commission. Their goal is to intimidate ordinary citizens and silence dissenting voices. If opposition political activism can be stifled in this way, there is nothing left of our democracy, “he adds.

Since coming to power for the second time a decade ago, Orbán has established laws that have gradually reduced competition from other parties and limited the civil liberties of NGOs and the media. “It is a downward spiral that now touches citizens directly when they do not support the party in government,” says Wojciech Przybylski, editor-in-chief of the Central European debate and analysis platform Visegrad Insight and president of the Res Publica Foundation, a think tank. based in Warsaw. “Everything has a perfect legalistic sense, since the Executive has an assured constitutional majority [de dos tercios]”He says,” but it is not democratic. “

Fidesz was suspended from the European People’s Party in 2019 for the authoritarian drift of the Orbán Government. During an appearance in the European Parliament this Thursday to discuss the measures adopted in Hungary, the Commissioner for Values ​​and Transparency, Vera Jourova, promised that Brussels “will monitor that initiatives that affect the rule of law or fundamental rights are being eliminated” as countries enter a new phase in the fight against the virus. Although the president of the Eurochamber, David Sassoli, had invited Orbán to defend the position of his Government in the Chamber, he justified his absence for his work in managing the health crisis. While, from Budapest, the Minister of the Interior, Gergely Gulyás, described the debate as “witch-hunt”.

This Friday, the Prime Minister announced on his Facebook page that he hopes “the Government can return the special powers to deal with the pandemic in Parliament at the end of May.” After meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Orbán commented that this “would give everyone an opportunity to apologize to Hungary for the unfair accusations” received, . reports.

“In this way, [el mandatario] it eliminates the arguments that serve to criticize the country and, at the same time, helps to legitimize the use of such powers whenever it wishes. The Prime Minister has introduced a state of emergency in previous years because of the immigration crisis. The pandemic has been helpful in improving the level of control and further reducing civil liberties, “concludes Przybylski.

