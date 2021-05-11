Arrested a young man who locked up his mother while having parties with friends

The National Police have arrested a young man in Santander for an alleged crime of habitual mistreatment in the family environment, having threatened to kill her mother, whom, according to the woman, she also locked up in her room while celebrating parties at home with her friends.

The 20-year-old detainee known to the police for other criminal activitiesHe recognized the agents who issued death threats to his mother because she “had entered his room.” According to the National Police in a statement, last Saturday, May 8, in the afternoon, a woman called requesting help because her son was threatening her with death.

A team of agents appeared urgently at her home on Castilla Street, where they interviewed the woman, who told them that her son, with whom she lived, had threatened to kill her before locking himself in her room. The woman said she was scared because, as she pointed out, that was the young man’s usual behavior, who had come “on occasion to hold her violently and shake her.”

Arrested twice

The woman told the agents that her son filled the house with friends until the wee hours of the morning and she la forcibly locked in her room, not letting her out until everyone leaves. Then, as the woman’s story continues, with an aggressive attitude and threatening tone, she told him that it was her house and that she was taking whoever she wanted.

The policemen spoke to the young man later, that was known to the agents because in April he had been detained up to two times, and that he confirmed his death threats. The agents detained him as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of habitual mistreatment in the family environment, transferring him to the police station to be later brought to justice.

The National Police recalls in its press release that, once in police stations, this type of crime is investigated by the Units of Attention to the Family and Women (UFAM), police units specialized in the prevention and investigation of criminal offenses on gender, domestic and sexual violence.

Attention to victims

Likewise, the specialized police officers of this Unit are in charge of receiving the victim’s complaint, providing the protection that the victim needs, attend to their specific needs and coordinate with the rest of the necessary social institutions.

In addition, it encourages requiring the police presence when a person fears for their safety or integrity by calling 091, at the same time that the ALERTCOPS application it is a discreet and effective channel to request police help in any event of which you are a victim or witness.

It is a free application in which communication is done through written chat, without the need to speak on the phone in case your attacker is nearby. Finally, the National Police urges that, in the event of being a victim of mistreatment, citizens come to their premises to file the corresponding complaint and thus put an end to the situation of violence.