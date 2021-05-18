arrested a man who tried to enter the house of the PSG player with a backpack loaded with Bibles

A person has been intercepted at the home of Neymar for the footballer’s private security because he was trying to sneak into the Brazilian’s house with a backpack loaded with Bibles, with which he hoped to transmit “the word of God” to the forward of the PSG.

Since France They report a new assault on the home of a footballer, but not to rob him as has become customary in recent years. In this case, supposedly, there were no bad intentions, but rather that the individual wanted to transmit religious messages to Neymar.

Despite his ‘good intentions’, this person tried to sneak into the house of Neymar, located in La Celle-Saint-Clou, Yvelines. The members of the private security guarding the home of the Brazilian striker surprised him this Saturday when he tried to sneak in at 1.30 in the morning.

This information disclosed by L’Equipe also states that the events were brought to the attention of the police and the individual was arrested in Bougival. It is a 26-year-old person of Angolan nationality.