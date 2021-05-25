Arrested a man armed with a knife after sowing panic in several points of the center of Zaragoza

The Local Police of Zaragoza has arrested a man in his 40s on Tuesday who has sowed panic in various parts of the city by threatening passersby with a knife.

According to Heraldo, the arrest of this person It took place at mid-morning in the surroundings of the Plaza del Pilar, but the rooms 092 and 091 had previously received several calls alerting to the presence of an armed individual in other parts of the city

Before going to the Plaza del Pilar, the detainee would have wielded the knife against the clients of two central bank branches. The Local and National Police have sent patrols to these sites, but the man had already left.

Thanks to the description given by the people he threatened, the agents they have been able to locate and stop him in the surroundings of the Plaza del Pilar. Fortunately, it seems that everything has been in a scare and no one has been injured. The detainee could suffer from a mental illness.