Arrested a false osteopath in Barcelona who abused a patient after drugging her with a drink

The Mossos have arrested a false osteopath as the alleged perpetrator of sexual abuse to a patient he drugged with a chemical poured into a drink that he offered her as a muscle relaxant.

In a statement, the body reported that on April 19, agents attached to the Sant Martí police station in Barcelona, they arrested a 38-year-old man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of sexual abuse and another of professional intrusion.

The detainee, explains the Catalan police, worked as a false osteopath at his private home, where he abused the victim. Man have police records for various crimes, including sexist violence.

Although this is the only case now attributed to sexual abuse, the Police does not rule out new complaints against him.

The arrest began as a result of the complaint of a woman who claimed to have been victim of sexual abuse by an osteopath who met through a social network.

After contacting him, the victim came to his office on several occasions until one day, at the end of a session, the false therapist offered him a drink which, he told her, was a muscle relaxant.

After drinking it, the woman felt dizzy and partially lost consciousness, at which point the detainee took the opportunity to abuse her.

When the victim regained consciousness, went to a doctor and later to a police station to present a complaint for these facts.

The Mossos also verified that the detainee I was not registered, for which he was also charged with a crime of professional intrusion.

After going to court, the detainee was released with charges.