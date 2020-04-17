         Arrested a 16-year-old hacker accused of attacking health services, public bodies and companies of all kinds

Agents of the National Police have arrested in Madrid a 16 year old hacker that, according to the armed corps, has breached the security of numerous public and private entities both Spanish and international since the end of last year, accessing personal information.

The authorities they qualify this alleged cybercriminal as prolific and they highlight that it developed these attacks of draft in just a few months. He took “meticulous self-protection measures in every cyberattack,” they say, although he did not hesitate to claim his actions on social media.

“Presumably, the arrested would have illegitimately accessed the servers of companies, both national and international and of all kinds, as well as Spanish autonomous and local public entities,” they explain.

In the midst of a health crisis, he showed images of his illicit access to a health application

The police influence in the circumstance that this individual would have published, in the midst of a health crisis, the image of a health application dedicated to prescribing tests and prescriptions along with personal data of various people. Information to which he would have had access in one of his attacks.

“Given the prolific criminal activity, as well as the publication of messages on their social networks warning of new and important cyber attacks, and taking into account that the current situation of confinement of the population generated greater vulnerability due to depending largely on the systems of telecommunication, the police requested immediate judicial authorization for entry and search at the home of the person under investigation. “

The arrest was carried out thanks to the investigation launched in late 2019 and the various complaints that the National Police Force has been receiving in recent months. Computer consultancies, bicycle rental company, educational management platforms of various autonomous community ministries, international video on demand audiovisual content distribution companies, telecommunications companies … are several of the types of companies affected.

The National Police Corps explains that during the implementation of the diligence of entry to the home of this minor, the same was caught red-handed making a foray into the databases of a large courier company. An attack that was thwarted by police intervention and subsequent arrest, they report.

Agents have not yet been able to determine, the extent of the cyber attacks. Although they claim that the affected platforms contained personal information. Furthermore, they add that the illicit access he obtained allowed him not only to know the information contained in those files, but also to be able to modify them.

