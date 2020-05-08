The Spanish police arrested today a “lone wolf” of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) that he intended to attack in Barcelona, ​​the city in which he resides and where he was caught violating the confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, allegedly in search of a target. .

The investigation that culminated in the arrest of the suspect, a Moroccan citizen, included the participation of the Moroccan authorities and the US FBI, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry.

Dozens of police officers broke into his home at 8 p.m. Josep Anselm Clave street, in the heart of the Gothic quarter of Barcelona, ​​where the man lived with a young woman and a baby.

Counter-terrorism experts detected the detainee’s radicalization and affinity with IS four years ago, but had not identified him as a “critical actor” until after the state of alarm came into effect on March 14 last, when the suspect it was activated in a “highly conspicuous and worrying way”.

The hypothesis of the police investigators is that their “extreme activity” coincided with different calls made from the IS leadership for the “lone wolves”, settled in western terrain, to mobilize and carry out attacks in their places of residence.

From then on, the detainee made public expressions of his adherence to ISIS jihadist postulates and hatred of the West through his social network profiles.

In addition, thanks to a police surveillance deployment, he was observed to regularly violate, without justification, the confinement rules established in the context of the state of alarm.

The jihadist was moving around the city of Barcelona under important security measures, possibly in search of targets to attack, the researchers believe.

The investigations carried out determined that the suspect was totally influenced by the propaganda and the postulates of the IS, an organization to which he had sworn allegiance, and which therefore represented a “real threat” to security.

According to judicial sources, the detainee had the will to attack, but he still had no concrete plans.

Police officers searched the detainee’s house, which had been occupied since 2017, for four hours, as part of an investigation that is in charge of the National Court of Spain.

