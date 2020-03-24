Around with Sergio Rico at Sevilla

Than Sevilla do not have Sergio Rico for the future it is evident. The Spanish club decided to transfer the Andalusian goal to PSG last summer to take over the services of Bond also on loan. The Moroccan is being the second of Vaclik, fixed under sticks in the last two seasons. At Sánchez Pizjuán they hoped to remove Sergio Rico’s ‘brown’ from the middle this season, as the Parisian club has a 10 million euros purchase option by Sergio Rico, but in France they take it for granted that he will exercise it.

At the beginning of the season they seemed satisfied in Paris with the role of the Sevillian goalkeeper, who came to compete with Keylor Navas but knowing that his role was to be that of substitute for the Costa Rican, who arrived as a star of Real Madrid. However, when Sergio Rico had to play he was not at a good level, but offered many doubts and had important errors.

Sergio Rico does not convince PSG

In those, PSG is no longer convinced by the idea of ​​paying 10 million euros for a substitute goalkeeper who also does not convince. If so, Sergio Rico should return to Sevilla Despite the fact that the Spanish entity does not have him, since he has a contract until 2021. His salary is important, so Monchi should try to find him a new assignment or a definitive exit that is beneficial to all parties.

What seems increasingly difficult is for PSG to keep Sergio Rico as their property. In fact, in French lands they assure that the Gallic club is interested in Donnarumma to reinforce the goal and that the young Italian goalkeeper competes under the sticks with Keylor Navas, who is having little competition this season given the level of the other goalkeepers that Thomas Tuchel, PSG coach, has.