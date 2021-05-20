Around 5,600 migrants have already been returned to Morocco

Soldiers locating migrants who have crossed the border into Spain. (Photo: GETTY)

The number of returns of immigrants who have entered Ceuta irregularly from Morocco already amounted, at 1:00 p.m. this Wednesday, to 5,600, according to data provided by the Ministry of the Interior.

The number of refunds has been increasing in the last hours after the agreement reached between the two countries for the return of the thousands of people who had entered the city.

“This is not a migration crisis, it is of another type, and as such it must be addressed,” he said. “Among the measures we have taken is the deployment of the army on the border, the provision of material and personal means to face the humanitarian crisis and the reopening of camps where more than 500 minors have been transferred,” he said. Pedro Sánchez in the Congress of Deputies this morning.

After yesterday’s historic day, with the entry into Ceuta of more than 8,000 migrants -something like 10% of its population-, the military, civil guards and Red Cross volunteers have spent the whole night attending to the arrival of more people to I swim, although sporadically. Without comparison with the groups, even entire families, who arrived yesterday at the Ceuta beaches, after Rabat stopped controlling the border, in an attempt to pressure Spain to keep the leader of the Polisario Front admitted to a hospital.

More than 100 people treated in health centers

In total, one hundred and six Moroccan immigrants, including a pregnant woman, have had to be treated in the last hours at the University Hospital and other health centers in the city as a result of the migration crisis.

As reported in a statement, the direct …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.