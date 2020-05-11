The soccer athlete is always charged to position himself at various times in life, even if something has nothing to do with him. However, in this coronavirus pandemic, which affected sport, all football activity and the rest of the world, it is essential that the players have a defined position for their category and, of course, for the fans who follow him.

The midfielder Arouca, ex-Santos, Galo, Palmeiras and currently in Figueirense, understood the moment and classified the forced stoppage of football as necessary and that we must listen to doctors and researchers and follow the health protocols.

The 33-year-old has made just three appearances for Figueira this year, seeing that the forced stop has hurt everyone. However, he remained active at home, doing training to keep fit.

-This sudden change took the players out of the rhythm, but I have been training at home, as well as the other players and now it is to stay in the crowd so that it passes as quickly, God willing, said Arouca, who talked to the LANCE report! / Valinor Contents.

Arouca was sensible when saying that it is useless to go against the facts, because we have to follow those who understand the subject, health professionals at this difficult time for everyone.

-We have to follow the advice of those who study. Doctors, researchers, indicate the information and we have to follow the protocols so that this ends soon and we can return as far as possible. It is very sad for those who cannot stop, risking their health. Many people will lose jobs and even life. Therefore, we must do what is right, because it is either that, follow the guidelines, or people’s health will suffer. Let us pray that this will pass soon- he said.

Finally, Arouca says he is in favor of a calendar aligned with the rest of the world, but as long as there is an agreement between Europeans with our dates, and Brazil with other countries.

In my opinion, it will disturb everyone. Some things will have to be rethought in football. It would be nice to have a unified calendar for everyone. It would have to be not only ours with the European, but theirs with ours as well. This is a good time to adjust the schedule for everyone-concluded.

