Arosa will play in Second RFEF next season after beating Somozas 2-0

06/21/2021 at 9:44 AM CEST

The Arosa defeated 2-0 at Somozas in the long-awaited final of the Third Division promotion playoffs that took place this Sunday in the Municipal A Lomba, thus achieving the promotion of category. During the previous phase of the championship, the semifinals, the Vilagarcian team eliminated the CD Estradense; the Somozas, meanwhile, managed to beat the Powder keg.

The game began with a face for the local team, who opened the scoring with a goal of Fontan in minute 7. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Arosa, which increased the score thanks to a goal from Villaverde at 27 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 2-0 in the light.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a 2-0 score.

Data sheetArosa:Álex Cobo, Cotilla, Fontan, García, Pedro Beda, Julio Rey, Mon, Ross, Javier Piay, Sidibé and VillaverdeSomozas:Marcos Souto, Carlos Riveiro, Alex Cabarcos, Garrido, Alberto Leira, Rodríguez, Toni, Luis Nuño, Albertito, Marcos and Pablo ReyStadium:Municipal A LombaGoals:Fontan (1-0, min. 7) and Villaverde (2-0, min. 27)