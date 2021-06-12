Arón Piper (‘Elite’): “The subject of Ander’s illness did not close well to my liking”

The third season of ‘Elite’ had a lot of drama, but none like the disease that almost left us without Ander, the character of Arón Piper. The Netflix series put him to the limit, and also his relationship with Omar (Omar Ayuso, who could not participate in the press day). We reached the fourth season and Piper assures us in the interview we had with him that “in this new season he is like a different Ander, more outward, more outgoing, more enjoyable.” The actor admits that he was not convinced by how the plot of the disease was closed, but for that reason he is grateful that they have been able to record the spin-off ‘Short Stories’, which in his case will serve “to close a cycle”.

Along with him we have Manu Ríos, who plays Patrick, one of the sons of the new director of Las Encinas. As Ríos himself assures, “Patrick comes in very strong from the beginning”, but as an actor he says that he started filming “very nervous”. With the current situation they could not do everything they would like to do on filming, but the series team devised a bubble getaway to a rural house before starting the shootings to safely do the rehearsals and give them time for new and veterans get to know each other better. “Personally it helped me a lot because it is appreciated to know the companions not only in the filming, which in the end is much colder,” he says. Arón Piper goes on to emphasize that “It is fortunate because it is not very common that there is a previous process of character creation, of knowing … Normally you have a couple of meetings, some rehearsal, but you have to enter with a machete“.

A musical chapter?

Patrick will enter the lives of Ander and Omar with a machete, one of the favorite couples of the fans, who finally seem to have a little peace after so many problems. But without new challenges this would not be ‘Elite’. In the interview we talked to them about how difficult it is to have a relationship and what happens if another person crosses paths with both of them. Also, given that Aron Piper released several songs last year and Manu Ríos has done musicals, we take the opportunity to ask them if one day the characters in the series will sing. Your reactions are not wasted.

The fourth season of ‘Elite’ premieres on Netflix on June 18 and the episodes of ‘Elite: Short Stories’ will hit the streaming platform between June 14 and 17.