Aron Canet takes the best time in free practice

05/14/2021

Act. At 11:54 CEST

The pilots of Moto2 At Le Mans they found track conditions a little better than those of MotoGP, despite still having areas with water on the French track, the riders were able to go out on dry tires. Say Giannantonio has dominated most of the session until Aron canet has snatched the best time in the final minutes of free practice, setting a 1: 37.53 at a circuit where he was seriously injured last year.

Stefano mandi Y Sam lowes They followed Canet closely, getting second and third in these first free practice sessions on Friday. Augusto Fernandez has been 5th and Xavi Vierge 6th. The improvement in track conditions has been noticeable in this session, in MotoGP the best time set by Miller has been 1: 38.007 while in Moto2 they have been able to ride in lower times reaching 1:37.