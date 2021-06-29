Arón Canet signs for Pons Racing for 2022

06/29/2021 at 12:50 CEST

The Spanish pilot Aron Canet has signed for Pons Racing for the next two seasons in Moto2. His signing was the first to open the intermediate category market for next season. The 21-year-old from Valencia has already had two seasons in Moto2 and is currently 7th in the world championship with 55 points. Canet is increasingly established in the intermediate category and will fight to take the world title with the PONS Racing FlexBox HP 40 in 2022 and 2023.

Canet started in Moto2 with the Aspar Team, and after two years the time has come to change teams at the end of the season and start a new stage with the Sito Pons team. Pons Racing has celebrated the signing of such a talented driver as is Canet, which has already become one of the most prominent in its category and accumulates the 2019 world runner-up, 6 victories and 17 podiums in Moto3. In addition, Arón Canet was rookie of the year in his jump to Moto2 in 2020 after four seasons in the lightest category and this season of 2021 accumulates two podiums with Boscoscuro.

“We are very happy to announce the signing of Arón Canet for the next two seasons. Arón is a rider who is showing his talent in a highly competitive category such as Moto2 ™. He has the experience of having fought for a championship already, and together with the experience of our team, We will give you the tools so that we can fight to be World Champions. I am sure that we will enjoy many successes “they assure from the Sito Pons team.

For his part, Arón Canet remains focused on the remainder of 2021 but is very motivated with the challenge of his next stage in Moto2: “There is still a long 2021 season to try to fight for many victories, but I am happy to know that the next year I will be part of the Pons Racing team. I want to thank both Sito and the team sponsors for the opportunity they give me and, in this way, return all the trust placed in me with the results that the team deserves.. After these two seasons with Team Aspar I think the time has come to part our ways. I take this opportunity to thank them for giving me the opportunity to debut together with them and for all the beautiful moments we have spent together, and I want to end this season in the best possible way to give the entire Team Aspar family the satisfaction they deserve ” assured the Spanish.