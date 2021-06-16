Arón Canet and Albert Arenas “debut” at the Sachsenring

06/16/2021 at 11:51 AM CEST

.

The Spanish Aron Canet Y Albert Arenas, colleagues in the team of Jorge Martínez “Aspar” in the Moto2 category, they will debut this weekend at the German Sachsenring circuit in the Moto2 category.

“Sachsenring is a new circuit for me in the intermediate category, since in 2020 we will not compete there,” he recalls Canet, who explains that “it is a complicated track, with many left curves, in which I was third in 2019.”

“Now, I hope to be able to resume the good feelings we had in Barcelona two weeks ago and go from less to more during the weekend,” he says in the Aspar team’s press release.

In order to Albert Arenas “The objective continues to be to follow the line of work started in Montmeló and that allowed us to advance, even if it was step by step.”

“In Germany we did not run last year, it is a circuit that I like and during these days I have been training ‘flat track’, which are left curves, so I arrive motivated and energetic,” he says Sands.