Aroldis Chapman vs. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the majors

Through the first game of the series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees, Aroldis chapman He faced the hottest hitter in the MLB right now, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Aroldis chapman had to spend more than five pitches with Vladimir Guerrero Jr, who grounded out to first baseman Chris Gittens.

Guerrero Jr. was 1-for-4 with an RBI and a walk, while Chapman posted his 11th save of the season with the New York Yankees. It is still the time that Guerrero has faced Chapman three times and has not been able to hit him.

Here the complete shift:

Chapman had multiple games where he was not doing well, now he had to face three of the best hitters in the Toronto Blue Jays and retired them without much trouble, scoring one more save and a good signal after two relapses.