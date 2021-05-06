Aroldis Chapman struck out his fellow Astros

The Cuban guy Aroldis chapman took revenge on the Houston Astros by striking out two of his countrymen in a violent way in the MLB.

Chapman has many bills to pass on to the team that left him on the field in 2019, and his revenge began on Wednesday night when he sent Yuli Gurriel and Yordan Alvarez to have coffee with 102-mile straights, both are Cuban’s countrymen in the MLB.

Carlos Correa grounded out to second base, being retired once again by the Cuban, who was hurt badly in the 2019 playoffs.

Here the videos:

@ AChapman_105! 🔥 The MISSILE is UNBEATABLE! 🔥 # MLBCuba 🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/qmJ6Y9MsJL – MLB Cuba (@mlbcuba) May 6, 2021

Aroldis chapman pitched a perfect inning to save the game with two strikeouts, continuing his untouchable relief streak by throwing 11 innings with 26 strikeouts and 7 saves so far this season. MLB 2021.

Everything indicates that the Yankees are not going to retaliate against the Astros, since, Chapman has had the opportunity to give them some balls and they have not done it yet.

It should be noted that the team is looking to recover after having the worst record in all of the Major Leagues, having some players suspended for several games would not be the best option.