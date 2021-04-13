Aroldis Chapman shows his best form this 2021

At the same time that doubts began to emerge about the decline in his performance, as a notorious exorcist, Aroldis Chapman has started this 2021 releasing all the demons that tried to surround him.

Some spoke of his age, that his age already weighed on him, others began to speculate about his speed, that it was not the same and perhaps that is why all those hits had come at the right time in Play Off. The minority even called it a curse for the Yankees, because if the Mules did not have another World Series it was because of Chapman but …

The Cuban has started this season, with an average fastball of almost 100 miles per hour, as fast as in his best moments and a new resource in his arsenal, the splitter; All of this has resulted in the 9 hitters he has faced have gone the chocolate route.

In 3 games, Aroldis has 3 innings pitched with a win, 9 strikeouts and an immaculate 0.00 pcl.

Without question, the Cuban looks better than ever, as solid as in his beginnings there with the Cincinnati Reds.