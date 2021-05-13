Aroldis Chapman reached nine saves with the Yankees

The Cuban of the Yankees from New York, Aroldis chapman has been unworkable since the mound in the Big leagues. The Missile has scored nine saves in the MLB.

The machinery came completely renewed to Aroldis chapman in the 2021 season of the Big leagues, who was seen working hard in the off-season of the MLB.

The training sessions and his discipline have paid off, since this season he has nine saves, which is the same number of times he has come in that situation. That is, it has been unworkable with Yankees in the Big leagues.

Chapman The 33-year-old has a 0.00 ERA with two wins, 31 strikeouts and 15 innings of labor with the Yankees in the present harvest of the big tent.

Without a doubt, they are numbers that can help Aroldis chapman his continuity in the Bronx Bombers who are looking to win the World Series title. The last time you won it in the MLB It was in the 2009 harvest.

It’s okay like that Chapman?

Here is the report:

Aroldis Chapman is the first pitcher in all of #MLB history to have 9 saves, 30+ strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA in his first 15 appearances of the season. # Squadup #MLB – Roberth Pérez (@ RoberthEperez17) May 13, 2021

Without a doubt, what of Aroldis chapman this season with his nine saves in the MLB it has been exceptional.