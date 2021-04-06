Aroldis Chapman debuted his disgusting new release

The Cuban guy Aroldis chapman made its debut with the Yankees of New York in the MLB 2021 after a suspension.

The incident between the Yankees and Rays in last season’s playoffs did not go unpunished, Aroldis chapman he had to serve his five-game suspension at the start of the 2021 season.

However, he made his comeback in style, throwing 100 miles to each batter he faced, although he did not score a save due to the distance from the scoreboard, he gave a base on balls and retired the rest by way of strikeout.

Aroldis chapman He showed off his spectacular 90-mile splitter, striking out one of the best hitters of his career, Maikel Franco.

Here the video

Good luck to anyone trying to hit Aroldis Chapman’s new splitter 🤤 pic.twitter.com/vOEDUOWkzH – Joey (@ColeWorldSZN) April 6, 2021

Here are his words:

“I’m not 25 anymore, I don’t have the 105 miles out of nowhere, I’m older and it’s my reality” “When I was a starter in Cuba, I threw a Splitter and I think it would be good to experience it now that I don’t have the same miles as before, this allows me to evolve as a veteran pitcher “