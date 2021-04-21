Aroldis Chapman achieved unmatched record in MLB history

The closer of the Yankees from New York, Aroldis chapman, achieved an unbeatable record that no other has been able to achieve in the history of the MLB.

Aroldis chapman He started the season on the restricted list due to having to serve the suspension that was imposed on him last season for the pitching war against the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, it was not expected to return to full steam, it is still the hour that it has not allowed races and they have not been close to that either.

According to New York Status, this is the 13th appearance of Aroldis chapman with more than two strikeouts and no runs allowed, extending the longest streak in club history. MLBby a reliever.

Most consecutive appearances with at least two strikeouts by a relief pitcher:

17 Félix Peña (2018-2020) 15 Yonny Chirinos (2018-2019) 15 Joe Sparma (1964-1966) 14 Jeff Weaver (2009) 14 Cy Young (1902-1906) 14 Aroldis Chapman (current)

So far this season he has five innings with 13 strikeouts, two saves and a win without losses with the Yankees from New York in the 2021 season.

Here the report: