ARod reacts like this when he learns that he was not invited to a party that JLo was

It was an event called “Taco Tuesday” that, as its name implies, is regularly organized in Los Angeles by its coach, Stevie mackey.

This is how Alex Rodriguez reacted when he learned that he had not been invited to Stevie Mackey’s party. (Instagram / Stevie Mackey.)

The site Page Six assures that among the guests on Tuesday were Brandy Y Jennifer Lopez. The great absentee was Alex Rodriguez, great friend of Stevie, who was not included in the list of attendees perhaps not to bother the singer.

The baseball player found out about the party thanks to an Instagram post made by the coach and, without hesitation, jokingly demanded: “Where is my invitation, Stevie?”, To which his friend replied: “Anywhere brother moment “.