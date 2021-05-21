Arnold Schwarzenegger will have his first big series on Netflix

Share

Arnold Schwarzenegger joins the Netflix team to develop and promote an action-packed family spy drama.

Everyone wants to join Netflix and now it’s Arnold Schwarzenegger’s turn. The actor who has made so many films and very famous people in the film industry, will star for the first time in a series that can be seen on the streaming service. As he has announced himself, with this new series he is fulfilling the request that his fans have asked him for years.

While the television adaptation of Risky Lies is still underway by CBS, Netflix managed to acquire and is already in charge of a full season of the first fiction as the protagonist of Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is a fiction that had already been announced last September, although at that time it had not found its home. It is a still unnamed title produced by the former Governor of California with Skydance and according to what had been announced so far, it will be Nick Santora who will act as ‘showrunner’.

“Fans around the world have been asking me for a wild adventure like this for years, and now they’re finally going to have it thanks to our amazing partners at Skydance and Netflix,” Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed in a statement. The actor also claimed to be delighted with the idea, referring specifically to the work with Nick Santora and Monica Barbaro, who will be playing his co-star in the series.

New project on Netflix

The synopsis of the official series with Arnold Schwarzenegger is as follows: “When a father of a daughter discovers that they have been secretly working as CIA agents for years, they realize that their relationship has been a complete lie and that they really they don’t know each other. Forced to team up, the series will address universal family dynamics in a global context of spies, action and humor ”.

After a five-decade career starring in movies for the big screen, the Netflix project marks the actor’s first leading role, who had previously made some appearances and cameos in series but never as a cast leader.

Share