© 1990 Columbia / TriStar Pictures More And so, the savior came … Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It was a round production. Total challenge It was a complete movie, one of those that we can see again 30 years later and enjoy it like the first day even though some visual effects have expired. Total challenge It influenced dozens of feature films that came later (where we didn’t include the failed 2012 remake), and all of this has to be thanked for by Arnie. “data-reactid =” 36 “> And so, Arnie got away with it. His presence made the film a futuristic action movie that not only gave heart-stopping scenes, but also provided a dose of humor with a complex plot where there was espionage, mystery, romance, betrayal and interplanetary travel with an environmental message included. And there was even punk and satire action, along with a violence that several critics described as “extreme” but which today equals the advancement of the stories that we have seen on the screen over the years. It was a round production. Total challenge It was a complete movie, one of those that we can see again 30 years later and enjoy it like the first day even though some visual effects have expired. Total Defiance influenced dozens of feature films that came later (where we didn’t include the unsuccessful 2012 remake), and all of this has to be thanked for by Arnie.