Arnold Schwarzenegger surprises with his impressive biceps at 73



Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Arnold schwarzenegger He usually gives details to his fans on social networks about his day to day and his past moments, when he was emerging as a figure of bodybuilding. This time, the actor and former governor of California published an image on his Instagram account where he boasts some biceps at 73 years old.

“Lulu wants me to share absolutely everything with her. The confinement spoiled her ”, he wrote next to an image in which he shows his worked biceps while holding a glass that he tries to remove from one of the animals on his farm.

Immediately the publication received more than a million likes and was flooded with comments, including those of his children Katherine and Patrick. “I see this soft / subtle flex”Said the writer and the actor’s eldest daughter. “Flexing?”Added the model. “Still bigger biceps than most mortals,” “They are still the best biceps!”Were some of the comments the post received.

Although most of his fans admired the strength of the protagonist of ‘The Terminator’, many were curious to know the routine with which he maintains his image at his age. Arnold did not need to speak again: already on social media he can be seen lifting weights and doing arm work to keep his acclaimed biceps and pecs intact.

It is known that, at the age of 15, the actor began with his strict routine to become a bodybuilder; In fact, a few years ago he showed on his social networks how he looked at 16, at which time he began to unfold his career in the sports field. “When I was 16 years old, before having competed”, Wrote the ex-governor of California in the capture of the double photo in black and white.