Arnold Schwarzenegger slams ‘boring’ Oscars

Arnold schwarzenegger has had no qualms about expressing without hot cloths what, certainly, many think of the last ceremony of delivery of the Oscar awards: one of the least viewed in history and whose audience ratings fell 58% compared to the previous edition.

The former governor of California has openly revealed, as he passed through Jimmy Kimmel’s night program, the last master of ceremonies to have had the great night of Hollywood, that he could not resist changing the channel in front of one of the most popular television shows “bored”That he has seen in his entire life. At least the interpreter, famous among many other roles for that of the ‘Terminator’ saga, was able to witness around “a third” of the maligned event.

As he explained in his conversation with the comedian, the future galas of the Oscars should recover the aforementioned figure of the master of ceremonies as soon as possible, since in his opinion they bring humor, rhythm and fluidity to a broadcast whose duration does not usually fall below the three hours.

It must be remembered that, as of the 2018 edition with the aforementioned Jimmy Kimmel as presenter, this important role has been vacant while the ‘ratings’ of the ceremonies plummeted. The 2019 gala should have been hosted by the actor and comedian Kevin HartBut the emergence of a series of homophobic jokes that he had made in the past forced him to resign from the assignment to spend some time in a discreet background.

