Arnold Schwarzenegger prepares a spy series on Netflix

Spies, action and comedy come together in a new Netflix series, which will star Arnold schwarzenegger Y Monica barbaro. Our ranking: The best series of 2021.

Arnold schwarzenegger goes to ‘streaming’ with a series of global espionage on Netflix. As announced by the platform, the still untitled project is in full development with Skydance Television and the producer Nick santora, and will star the former governor of California and the actress Monica barbaro (which we will see in the next ‘Top Gun: Maverick’).

The story will focus on a father and daughter who learn that they have been secretly working as CIA agents for years. They realize that their entire relationship has been a lie and that they don’t really know each other at all. Forced to come together as partners, the series addresses family dynamics on a more intimate and personal level while developing in an international context. a spy tale, fantasy action and comedy. It will consist of eight hour-long episodes, and Santora, who has worked on similar profiles as ‘Jack Reacher’ and ‘The Fugitive’, will serve as showrunner.

“Fans around the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they will finally get it. thanks to our excellent partners at Skydance and Netflix. I am beyond excited to start working on the show with Nick and Monica and the entire team, “said Schwarzenegger in a statement alongside the project announcement.

The actor thus launches himself into the world of series, where he does not have much experience, but does not abandon his work on the big screen: soon we will see him resume his role as Conan in the new ‘The Legend of Conan‘and star in the comedy’ Triplets’ by Ivan Reitman next to Eddie murphy. At 73, Schwarzenegger isn’t slowing down.

